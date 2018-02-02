Malvern-Hot Spring County Library releases new item list
DVD/ Blue-Ray/ Video
The Complete Toy Story Collection
Goon
Audiobook on CD
Cell One by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Psychopolis: From the Collection In Between the Sheets by Ian McEwan
Unwirer: From the Collection Wireless by Charles Stross
Books
Accident by Andra Tsurumi
All the Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry
AN Arizona Christmas by William W. Johnstone
ASVAB Core Review
The Bad Mood and the Stick by Lemony Snicket
Badlands by Melissa Lenhardt
Ben Franklin’s in my Bathroom! By Cadance Fleming
The Bogus Bondsman by Paul Colt
Cucumber Quest 1: The Doughnut Kingdom by D.G. Gigi
The Dollhouse: A Novel by Fiona Davis
Draw the Line by Kathryn Otoshi
E-Waste by David M. Barker
Eugenia Lincoln and the Unexpected Package #4 by Kate DiCamillo
Far From the Madding Crowd by Thomas Hardy
The Half has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism by Edward E. Baptist
The Last Chance by Mike Blakely
The Littlest Train by Chris Gall
Look! What Do You See?: An Art Puzzle Book of American and Chinese Songs by Bing Xu
Murder Wears Mittens: A Seaside Knitters Mystery by Sally Goldenbaum
Pashmina by Nidhi Chanani
The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
The Player King by Avi
Promise Not to Tell by Jayne Ann Krentz
Ranger Games: A Story of Soldiers, Family, and an Inexplicable Crime by Ben Blum
Red Rain by R.L. Stine
The Rooster Bar by John GrishamSeriously Hexed by Tina Connolly
Somewhere Else by Gus Gordon
The Soviet Night Witches: Brave Women Bomber Pilots of World War II by Pamela Dell
The Mortal Coil by Emily Suvada
Tool of War by Paolo Bacigalupi
Unbound: A Stone Barrington Novel by Stuart Woods
Unstoppable: True Stories of Amazing Bionic Animals by Nancy Furstinger
The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brukaber Bradley
The Whispering Room: A Jane Hawl Novel by Dean R. Koontzz
The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid by Colin Meloy
William Jefferson Clinton by Ann Heinrichs
Paperback
61 Hours, a Reacher Novel by Lee Child
American Assassin: A Thriller by Vince Flynn
Bendigo Shafter by Louis L’Amour
Bliss by Lynsay Sands
Cold-Hearted Rake by Lisa Kleypas
Cross the Line by James Patterson
Curtain of Death: A Clandestine Operations Novel by W.E.B. Griffin
Dash of Peril by Lori Foster
Dreamer’s Pool: A Blackthorn & Grim Novel by Juliet Marillier
Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb
Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, The Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and ALl the Justice that Money can Buy: The Shocking True Story of Jeffery Epstein by James Patterson
The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Kill by William W. Johnstone
The Footprints of God by Greg Iles
Foreign Affairs by Stuart Woods
Frontier Destiny: Preacher the Epic Continues by William W. Johnstone
Indigo Lake by Jodi Thomas
The Jenses Brand by William W. JohnstoneJust a Little Christmas by Janet Dailey
A Killing in the Hills by Julia Keller
Late Bridget’s Diary by Maya Rodale
Last One Home: A Novel by Debbie Macomber
Law of the Gun by Elmer Kelton
Long, Tall Cowboy Christmas by Carolyn Brown
A Lowcountry Wedding by Mary Alice Monroe
Night Visitor by Melanie Jackson
No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories by Lee Child
Only Enchanting Survivor’s Club Novel by Mary Balogh
Power Play by Joseph Finder
Ring of Fire by Brad Taylor
The Scot Beds his Wife by Kerrigan Byrne
Scotsman of my Dreams by Karen Ranney
The Scotsman Who Saved Me by Hannah Howell
Six Degrees of Scandal by Caroline Linden
Someone to Love by Mary Balogh
The Trouble with Christmas by Debbie Mason
Third Degree by Greg Iles
Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance by Ton Clancy
A Town Called Fury by William W. Johnstone
The Trouble with Mistletoe by Jennifer Snow
Venom of the Mountain Man by William W. Johnstone
Wolf at the Door by Christine Warren
