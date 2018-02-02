Malvern-Hot Spring County Library releases new item list

DVD/ Blue-Ray/ Video

The Complete Toy Story Collection

Goon

Audiobook on CD

Cell One by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Psychopolis: From the Collection In Between the Sheets by Ian McEwan

Unwirer: From the Collection Wireless by Charles Stross

Books

Accident by Andra Tsurumi

All the Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry

AN Arizona Christmas by William W. Johnstone

ASVAB Core Review

The Bad Mood and the Stick by Lemony Snicket

Badlands by Melissa Lenhardt

Ben Franklin’s in my Bathroom! By Cadance Fleming

The Bogus Bondsman by Paul Colt

Cucumber Quest 1: The Doughnut Kingdom by D.G. Gigi

The Dollhouse: A Novel by Fiona Davis

Draw the Line by Kathryn Otoshi

E-Waste by David M. Barker

Eugenia Lincoln and the Unexpected Package #4 by Kate DiCamillo

Far From the Madding Crowd by Thomas Hardy

The Half has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism by Edward E. Baptist

The Last Chance by Mike Blakely

The Littlest Train by Chris Gall

Look! What Do You See?: An Art Puzzle Book of American and Chinese Songs by Bing Xu

Murder Wears Mittens: A Seaside Knitters Mystery by Sally Goldenbaum

Pashmina by Nidhi Chanani

The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

The Player King by Avi

Promise Not to Tell by Jayne Ann Krentz

Ranger Games: A Story of Soldiers, Family, and an Inexplicable Crime by Ben Blum

Red Rain by R.L. Stine

The Rooster Bar by John GrishamSeriously Hexed by Tina Connolly

Somewhere Else by Gus Gordon

The Soviet Night Witches: Brave Women Bomber Pilots of World War II by Pamela Dell

The Mortal Coil by Emily Suvada

Tool of War by Paolo Bacigalupi

Unbound: A Stone Barrington Novel by Stuart Woods

Unstoppable: True Stories of Amazing Bionic Animals by Nancy Furstinger

The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brukaber Bradley

The Whispering Room: A Jane Hawl Novel by Dean R. Koontzz

The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid by Colin Meloy

William Jefferson Clinton by Ann Heinrichs

Paperback

61 Hours, a Reacher Novel by Lee Child

American Assassin: A Thriller by Vince Flynn

Bendigo Shafter by Louis L’Amour

Bliss by Lynsay Sands

Cold-Hearted Rake by Lisa Kleypas

Cross the Line by James Patterson

Curtain of Death: A Clandestine Operations Novel by W.E.B. Griffin

Dash of Peril by Lori Foster

Dreamer’s Pool: A Blackthorn & Grim Novel by Juliet Marillier

Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb

Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, The Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and ALl the Justice that Money can Buy: The Shocking True Story of Jeffery Epstein by James Patterson

The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Kill by William W. Johnstone

The Footprints of God by Greg Iles

Foreign Affairs by Stuart Woods

Frontier Destiny: Preacher the Epic Continues by William W. Johnstone

Indigo Lake by Jodi Thomas

The Jenses Brand by William W. JohnstoneJust a Little Christmas by Janet Dailey

A Killing in the Hills by Julia Keller

Late Bridget’s Diary by Maya Rodale

Last One Home: A Novel by Debbie Macomber

Law of the Gun by Elmer Kelton

Long, Tall Cowboy Christmas by Carolyn Brown

A Lowcountry Wedding by Mary Alice Monroe

Night Visitor by Melanie Jackson

No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories by Lee Child

Only Enchanting Survivor’s Club Novel by Mary Balogh

Power Play by Joseph Finder

Ring of Fire by Brad Taylor

The Scot Beds his Wife by Kerrigan Byrne

Scotsman of my Dreams by Karen Ranney

The Scotsman Who Saved Me by Hannah Howell

Six Degrees of Scandal by Caroline Linden

Someone to Love by Mary Balogh

The Trouble with Christmas by Debbie Mason

Third Degree by Greg Iles

Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance by Ton Clancy

A Town Called Fury by William W. Johnstone

The Trouble with Mistletoe by Jennifer Snow

Venom of the Mountain Man by William W. Johnstone

Wolf at the Door by Christine Warren