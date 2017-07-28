Malvern-Hot Spring County Library releases new item list for the week
By:
Joshua Waddles
Friday, July 28, 2017
Malvern, AR
Books
Amphibians and Reptiles: A Compare and Contrast Book by Katharine Hall
Around the Way Girl: A Memoir by Taraj P Henson
Bad Kitty Goes to the Vet by Nick Bruel
Camino Island by John Crisham
Finding Dory: The Essential Guide by Glenn Dakin
Froggy Goes to the Library by Jonathan London
Glory Over Everything by Kathleen Grissom
The House That George Built by Suzanne Slade
Sadness Saves the Day! By Tracy West
The Sound of All Things by Myron Uhiberg
What Makes Us Unique? Our First Talk About Diversity by Jillian Roberts
Paperback
Devil’s Army by Don Pendlwton
