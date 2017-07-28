Malvern-Hot Spring County Library releases new item list for the week

Books

Amphibians and Reptiles: A Compare and Contrast Book by Katharine Hall

Around the Way Girl: A Memoir by Taraj P Henson

Bad Kitty Goes to the Vet by Nick Bruel

Camino Island by John Crisham

Finding Dory: The Essential Guide by Glenn Dakin

Froggy Goes to the Library by Jonathan London

Glory Over Everything by Kathleen Grissom

The House That George Built by Suzanne Slade

Sadness Saves the Day! By Tracy West

The Sound of All Things by Myron Uhiberg

What Makes Us Unique? Our First Talk About Diversity by Jillian Roberts

Paperback

Devil’s Army by Don Pendlwton