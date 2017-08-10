Malvern-HSC Library announces Summer Reading Program winners
Thursday, August 10, 2017
Malvern, AR
The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library has announced the winners of the Library Summer Reading Program. Interim Library Director Clare Graham said the program was a huge success. Over 150 participants read 4,500 books over the summer. Grand prize winners include:
Caroline Green, ages 0-3
Mason Nix, ages 4-7
Siranda Johnson, ages 8-11
Michelle Queen, ages 12-18
Gabe O’Connor, Lego Lovers
Abrie Ables, Movie Lovers
Pictured, from left to right: Gabe O'Connor, Mason Nix, Caroline Green, Abrie Ables, Siranda Johnson and Michelle Queen. Photo submitted.
Category: