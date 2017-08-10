Malvern-HSC Library announces Summer Reading Program winners

The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library has announced the winners of the Library Summer Reading Program. Interim Library Director Clare Graham said the program was a huge success. Over 150 participants read 4,500 books over the summer. Grand prize winners include:

Caroline Green, ages 0-3

Mason Nix, ages 4-7

Siranda Johnson, ages 8-11

Michelle Queen, ages 12-18

Gabe O’Connor, Lego Lovers

Abrie Ables, Movie Lovers

Pictured, from left to right: Gabe O'Connor, Mason Nix, Caroline Green, Abrie Ables, Siranda Johnson and Michelle Queen. Photo submitted.