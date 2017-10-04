Malvern-HSC Library releases new item list 10-4-17
Books
The 12 Engines of Christmas by Reverend W. Awdry
Almost Dead by Lisa Jackson
The Almost Sisters by Joshilyn Jackson
Beyond Fort Mims: A Western Story by Lauran Paine
Bring Her Home by David Bell
Burning Proof by Janice Cantore
Catching Heat by Janice Cantore
The Child by Fiona Barton
Drawing Fire by Janice Cantore
Duke the Dog Who Saved My Life by Toby Yarbrough
The Forgetting Time by Sharon Guskin
From Sand and Ash by Amy Harmon
Injustice for All by Robin Caroll
Make Something Up: Stories You Can’t Unread by Chuck Palahniuk
Midnight on the Mississippi: A Novel by Mary Ellis
The Mustanger and the Lady by Dusty Richards
Never Come Back by David Bell
Pop Goes the Weasel by M.J. Arlidge
A Promise to Protect: A Novel by Patricia Bradley
The Regional Office is Under Attack! by Manuel Gonzales
Seeing Red by Sandra Brown
Shadows of the Past: A Novel by Patricia Bradley
Shelter by Jung Yun
Silence in the Dark by Patricia Bradley
The Silent Girls: A Novel by Eric Rickstad
This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
The Unseen World by Liz More
Vengeance by A.J. Scudiere
What Belongs to You: A Novel by Garth Greenwell
Without Warning by Lynette Eason
Pretend You’re Safe by Alexandra Ivy
The Fall of Marigolds by Susan Meissner
Lilac Girls: A Novel by Martha Hall
The Silent Girls: A Novel by Stephen King
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
Affair with a Notorious Heiress by Heath Lorraine
America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray
Devil in Spring by Lisa Kleypas
Full Tilt by Rick Mofina
Merely a Marriage by Jo Beverly
Sinful Scottish Laird by Julia London
Someone to Hold by Mary Balogh
Someone to Love by Mary Balogh
Too Scot to Handle by Grace Burrowes
WIld Wicked Scot by Julia London
Audiobook on CD
Any Dream Will Do: A Novel by Debbie Macomber
The Burning Girl: A Novel by Claire Messud
Dark Legacy by Christine Feehan
The Last Tudor by Gregory Philippa
Paradise Valley by C.J. Box
The Right Time: A Novel by Danielle Steel
Sleep Like a Baby by Charlaine Harris
