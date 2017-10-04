Books

The 12 Engines of Christmas by Reverend W. Awdry

Almost Dead by Lisa Jackson

The Almost Sisters by Joshilyn Jackson

Beyond Fort Mims: A Western Story by Lauran Paine

Bring Her Home by David Bell

Burning Proof by Janice Cantore

Catching Heat by Janice Cantore

The Child by Fiona Barton

Drawing Fire by Janice Cantore

Duke the Dog Who Saved My Life by Toby Yarbrough

The Forgetting Time by Sharon Guskin

From Sand and Ash by Amy Harmon

Injustice for All by Robin Caroll

Make Something Up: Stories You Can’t Unread by Chuck Palahniuk

Midnight on the Mississippi: A Novel by Mary Ellis

The Mustanger and the Lady by Dusty Richards

Never Come Back by David Bell

Pop Goes the Weasel by M.J. Arlidge

A Promise to Protect: A Novel by Patricia Bradley

The Regional Office is Under Attack! by Manuel Gonzales

Seeing Red by Sandra Brown

Shadows of the Past: A Novel by Patricia Bradley

Shelter by Jung Yun

Silence in the Dark by Patricia Bradley

The Silent Girls: A Novel by Eric Rickstad

This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

The Unseen World by Liz More

Vengeance by A.J. Scudiere

What Belongs to You: A Novel by Garth Greenwell

Without Warning by Lynette Eason

Pretend You’re Safe by Alexandra Ivy

Burning Proof by Janice Cantore

Catching Heat by Janice Cantore

Drawing Fire by Janice Cantore

The Fall of Marigolds by Susan Meissner

The Forgetting Time by Sharon Guskin

Injustice for All by Robin Caroll

Lilac Girls: A Novel by Martha Hall

Never Come Back by David Bell

A Promise to Protect: A Novel by Patricia Bradley

Silence in the Dark by Patricia Bradley

The Silent Girls: A Novel by Stephen King

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Affair with a Notorious Heiress by Heath Lorraine

America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray

Devil in Spring by Lisa Kleypas

Full Tilt by Rick Mofina

Merely a Marriage by Jo Beverly

Pretend You’re Safe by Alexandra Ivy

Sinful Scottish Laird by Julia London

Someone to Hold by Mary Balogh

Someone to Love by Mary Balogh

Too Scot to Handle by Grace Burrowes

WIld Wicked Scot by Julia London

Audiobook on CD

Any Dream Will Do: A Novel by Debbie Macomber

The Burning Girl: A Novel by Claire Messud

Dark Legacy by Christine Feehan

The Last Tudor by Gregory Philippa

Paradise Valley by C.J. Box

The Right Time: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Sleep Like a Baby by Charlaine Harris

