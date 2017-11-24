Malvern HSC Library releases new item list 11-22-17
Books
Adobe Moon: Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey by Mark Warren
The Adventurers Guild by Jack Loran
Afterlife by Marcus Sakey
All By Myself, Alone: A Novel by Victoria Jamieson
The Arsonist by Stephanie Oaks
All’s Faire in Middle School by Victoria Jamieson
Auma’s Long Run by Eucabeth A. Odhiambo
Bad Magic by Pseudonymous Bosch
The Bank Robber by Giles Tippette
The Beloved Christmas Quilt: Three Stories of Family, Romance and Amish Faith
Brave Red, Smart Frog: A New Book of Old Tales by Emily Jenkins
Bringing Maggie Home by Kim Vogel Sawyer
Buddy and Earl Go to School by Maureen Fergus
Children of Refuge by Margaret Peterson Haddix
Dark Trail by James Reasoner
Deep Freeze by John Sanford
End Game by David Baldacci
Enigma by Catherine Coulter
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee
Every Breath You Take by Mary Higgins
The First Billio: A Novel by Christofer Reich
A Fitting Conclusion by Emily Thomas
Gathering the Threats: The Amish of Summer Grove: Book Three by Cindy WOodsmall
Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
The Good Fight: The Feuds of the Founding Fathers (and How They Shaped the Nation) by Anne Quirk.
Good Water by John D Nesbitt
Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich
The House of Unexpected Sisters by Alexander McCall Smith
The Hush by Skye Melki-Wegner
I’m Just No Good at Rhyming and Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups by Chris Harris
In the Midst of Winter: A Novel by Isabel Allende
In This Moment: A Novel by Karen Kingsbury
Just Dance by Patricia MacLachlan
Killing Blood by Robert McKee
Lines by Suzy Lee
Long Ride Home by Michael W. Gear
Mayhem at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West: A Jemmy McBustle Mystery by Fedora Amis
Midnight at the Electric by Jodi Lynn Anderson
Mind Game by Iris Johansen
More Than Honey: The Survival of Bees and the Future of Our World by Markus Imhoof
The Mule Tamer: Marta’s Quest by John Horst
Nightfall by Jake Halpern
Nowhere to be Found by Emily Thomas
The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint that Holds the Mystery of Our Times by Johathan Cahn
Poe: Stories and Poems: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Gareth Hinds
The Proving by Beverly Lewis
Pulse by Felix Francis
Pursued by Lisa Harris
The Quantum Spy: A Thriller by David Ignatius
Quick & Dirty by Stuart Woods
Refugee by Alan Gratz
The Second Life of Nick Mason by Steve Hamilton
Sergeant Reckless: The True Story of the Little Horse Who Became a Hero by Patricia McCormick
She Rides Shotgun by Jordan Harper
The Ship of the Dead by Rick Riordan
Splat! by Jon Burgerman
Stand-in Groom by Kaye Dacus
Star Wars Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Tim Leong
Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer
Tumble and Blue by Cassie Beasley
Uncracked Codes and Cyphers by Ann Byers
Valley of Bones by Dusty Richards
What Happened on Beale Street by Mary Ellis
When Legends Die by Greg Hunt
The Whispering Room: A Jane Hawk Novel by Dean R. Koontz
American Gods: A Novel by Neil Gaiman
At Close Range by Laura Griffin
Cindy and the Prince by Debbie Macomber
Dark Rites by Heather Graham
Still Missing by Chevy Stevens
Wicked Deeds: Krewe of Hunters by Heather Graham
