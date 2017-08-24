Malvern-HSC Library releases new item list 8-24-17
Books
Arctic Will by Joanne Sundell
Atack of the Jack #2 by R.L. Stine
The Beach House: Coming Home by Georgia Bockoven
The Big Book of Table Toppers
The Breakdown by B.A. Paris
Cherokee: A Justa Williams Western by Giles Tippette
A Dog’s Way Home by Bruce W. Cameron
Fodor’s Essential Europe
Four Furlongs by Carol Wright Crigger
Hell’s Half Acre by William W. Johnstone
An Irish Country Wedding by Patrick Taylor
Loving the Silent Tears, The Musical: Live Cast Recording
Maximum Ride, Volume 3 by James Patterson
Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow: My Life as a Country Vet
North of Forsaken: A Roamer Western by Matthew P. Mayo
Nursing Assessment: Head to Toe Assignment in Pictures
Sawbones by Melissa Lenhardt
To Hell on a Fast Horse by Peter Brandvoid
Trauma Stewardship: An Everyday Guide to Caring for Self While Caring for Others by Laura van Dernoot Lipsky
Trophy Hunt by Brad Thor
Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth by Reza Asian
A Christmas Kiss by Elizabeth Mansfield
The Five Greatest Warriors by Matthew Reilly
The Forest Lover by Susan Vreeland
Frontier of Violence by William W. Johnston
The Frontiersman: River of Blood by William W. Johnstone
The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband by Julia Quinn
Marriage Pact by Linda Lael Miller
Phoenix Rising: Day of Judgment by William W. Johnstone
Secret Promises by Barbara Delinsky
Shots Fired: Stories from Joe Pickett Country by C.J. Box
Texas John Slaughter by William W. Johnstone
Texas on my Mind by Delores Fossen
Twelve Dead Men: Those Jensen Boys! by William W. Johnstone
What Happens in Texas by Carolyn Brown
Whisper of Scandal by Nicola Cornick
Rod and Reel
Audiobook on CD
Absaroka Ambush by William W Johnstone
Blackfoot Messiah by William W Johnstone
Blood of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Blood on the Divide by William W Johnstone
Cheyenne Challenge by William W Johnstone
The First Mountain Man 11: Preacher’s Journey by William W Johnstone
Forty Guns West by William W Johnstone
Fury of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Guns of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Hard Ride to Hell by William W Johnstone
Honor of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Preacher’s Fortune by William W Johnstone
Preacher’s Justice by William W Johnstone
Preacher’s Slaughter by William W Johnstone
Revenge of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Support Your Local Deputy by William W Johnstone
Vengeance of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Wrath of the Mountain Man by William W Johnstone
Devil’s Cut: A Bourbon Kings Novel by J.R Ward (Jessica Bird)
A Good Day to Kill by Dusty Richards
Hard Trail to Follow by Elmer Kelton
I Know a Secret: A Novel by Tess Gerritsen
Men of Violence by Bill Brooks
Texas Standoff by Elmer Kelton
