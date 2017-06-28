Malvern Major League All Stars defeat Bismarck

Malvern Major League All Stars Front row, left to right. Julius McClellan, Dakota Robbins, Trevon Brush, Donta Cagle, Jaison Delamar, Tyler Golden Second row: Jacoby Lock, Owen Tillery, Logan Paul, Jonathan Robinson, Tyson Cooper, Evan Myers, Dalen Weaver. Coaches: Jeff Marks, Torrey Watkins. Manager: Steve Paul

The Malvern Major League All Stars won their first game in the District Tournament against Bismarck and will play again on Thursday, June 29.

The Malvern Daily Record would like to thank a Facebook follower for providing this information and photo.