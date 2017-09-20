Malvern millage passes by landslide

Voters overwhelmingly chose to pass a millage increase to pay for renovations to Malvern High School. On the last day, 480 people showed up to vote. When including early voters, the number rises to 827. Of those voters, counted, 629 voted for the millage increase and 189 voted against.

A handful of votes are yet to be counted, but not enough to effect the outcome.

Jesse Clark, school board president for the Malvern School District, said, “We appreciate the support of the people within the district and we’re so glad of the positive outcome so we can provide new renovated facilities for the students. We will do all we can to make sure we live up to the voters expectations.”

Results will be made official in about 48 hours.