Malvern Police awaiting crime lab results for body near Cherry Lane
By:
Joshua Waddles
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Malvern, AR
Malvern Police Assistant Chief Jim Bailey said the Malvern Police Department is awaiting crime lab results for the body found on Cherry Lane. The MPD is also waiting for confirmation of the person's identity so that they can notify the next of kin.
The investigation continues. The MPD is now able to release information that the subject is male, but no other information is being released at this time.
