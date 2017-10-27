Malvern Police Department catches carjackers

The carjackers, who allegedly stole two vehicles in armed robberies, have been caught, according to investigators with the Malvern Police Department.

According to the investigators, the suspects were caught by tracking an electronic device in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects is a juvenile, and police are not yet releasing the name of the second suspect because they are still gathering evidence.

These are not the same two who broke into Larry’s Pizza on Thursday morning, Oct. 26. According to the MPD, the break in at Larry’s Pizza might be related to break ins that have happened all across the state, and the MPD is working with other state agencies on the case.