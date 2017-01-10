Malvern Police Department issues warning over money solicitations

The Malvern Police Department has become aware that someone is soliciting funds for “local Law Enforcement agencies” in our area. We would like to reiterate our stance, that we do not use outside companies to solicit funds for our agency and that you should question the solicitor as to where the funds are going or what the “split” of funding is between their company and “local Law Enforcement agencies”. We do not condone this solicitation and recommend that you scrutinize any solicitation of money by any organization.

If the police department determines that solicitations for a program meets the communities needs we will issue a letter that will be provided to the local businesses or groups stating our desire to support the cause.

Thank you for your support that we receive from our community and if you want to thank an officer for the work they do a simple handshake, back pat or meaningful word will be sufficient.