Malvern Police Department releases information on Saturday homicide on E Sullenberger

On September 23rd, 2017, officers of the Malvern Police Department responded to a call at the 600 Block of E. Sullenberger Avenue in reference to an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and discovered that an elderly female was deceased. Officers immediately conducted an investigation and became concerned because the manner of death was very suspicious, but they and the Coroner were unable to determine the cause of death at the scene. The victim was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a forensic examination where the pathologist concluded that the manner of death was a homicide.

Several officers are currently conducting the investigation and pursuing all leads. Anyone that has any information, or may have seen anything suspicious late Friday night of the 22nd, or the early morning of the 23rd, are encouraged to contact the Malvern Police Department at 501-332-3636, or email us at police@malvernar.gov. There is a $1000 dollar reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) Please remember that you can remain anonymous for any information provided.