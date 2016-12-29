Malvern teacher resigns

A Malvern teacher has issued a public apology and resigned from the school after social media posts surfaced that appear to show him comparing First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barrack Obama to primates.

The Malvern School District called a special meeting on Thursday to accept the teacher's resignation. The school has also released a statement as follows:

“The District would like to again reiterate that the views in the social media posts were in no way a reflection of the District. The District would like for everyone to understand that there is a process that every district must follow in accordance with Arkansas Laws related to personnel matters and investigations and the District acted as swiftly as allowed by Arkansas State Law. The District is not allowed to discuss any specifics related to personnel matters. Thank you for your patience in this matter.”