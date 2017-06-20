Marvel announces five rock varient covers in September

New York, NY—June 19, 2017— This September, Marvel will start the celebration of the close connection between music fans and comic readers with five Marvel Rock variant covers, straight from some of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists.

A truly unique and limited collection, only five covers will be released, each paying tribute to a classic rock band that defined and expanded the music form. Look for Marvel’s Rock variant covers on these select titles beginning this September:

Guardians of the Galaxy #9 – Marvel Rock Variant by MIKE HAWTHORNE & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

X-Men Gold #11 – Marvel Rock Variant by MIKE DEL MUNDO

X-Men Blue #11 – Marvel Rock Variant by DANIEL ACUNA

Mighty Thor #23 – Marvel Rock Variant by MARCO RUDY

Inhumans: Once and Future Kings #2 – Marvel Rock Variant by DAMION SCOTT