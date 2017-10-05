Marvel's Rise of the Black Panther rises in January

In preparation for the new movie by Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics has announced the January release of a six-issue series titled Rise of the Black Panther. This series will tell the story of T’Challa’s quest to become king of Wakanda, a fictional, technologically advanced country in the Marvel Universe.

A collaboration of Black Panther writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and io9 senior writer Evan Narcisse, Rise of the Black Panther will also feature the reign of T’Chaka, the former king of Wakanda, and the life of T’Challa’s birth mother.