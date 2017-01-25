MDR mourns passing of editor Mark Bivens

Today, Jan. 25, 2017, former Malvern Daily Record editor Mark Bivens passed from this life.

Malvern Daily Record was home to Bivens for nearly two decades.

Bivens began his tenure at Malvern Daily Record in 1991, when he was hired by publisher Larry Boyer.

Before coming to the Malvern Daily Record, Bivens had been employed as editor of the Courier News in Blytheville.

Although he left the Malvern Daily Record for a brief period for the Daily Siftings Herald, he returned to Malvern, where he called home. He remained at the Malvern Daily Record as editor until his retirement in 2013.

Before Bivens came to Malvern he had previously been employed with a newspaper in Saline County in 1983 and in Pulaski County in 1986.

Bivens was proud to be a part of the Malvern Daily Record staff and had a big impact on all those around him. He also became a mentor to many that came through the doors of the Malvern Daily Record from his days as the sports editor through his time as the editor.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced when available.