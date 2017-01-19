MDR seeking guest columnists for entertainment pages

The Malvern Daily Record is starting entertainment pages. The new entertainment content will be split between a weekly page in the print newspaper and online, updated as often as possible. The Malvern Daily Record is looking for guest columnists to share your columns on entertainment and entertainment culture.

We are looking for non fiction. This doesn’t necessarily have to be hard news (like breaking news) but could include things such as spoiler free movie reviews, book reviews or just observations about entertainment and entertainment culture. The same things you might put on a blog.

Word length is loose. We are looking for between 250 words and 600. We will very rarely go above 1,000 words.

We prefer submissions to be sent in block format (double space between paragraphs, no tabs) for easy copy and pasting.

Please send submissions or questions to MDRecordEntertainment@Gmail.com. If sending a submission, please begin the subject line with the word “SUBMISSION.” If sending a question, please begin the subject line with the word “QUESTION.”

Sorry, there is no compensation.

There are no formal contracts or exchange of rights. By sending us your submission, we are taking that as consent to use your submission in print or online, including reprints non exclusive re-print rights.

Multiple and simultaneous submissions are fine.

We hope to hear from you!