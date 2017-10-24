Thor suffers a tragedy in The Mighty Thor #700. The monster, Mangog, kills Thor’s goat.

Worse than that, Malekith’s evil army kills Karnilla, Queen of the Norns. But before she dies, Karnilla has a vision of the future, which the readers share in the issue. The Mighty Thor #700 starts off the Death of the Mighty Thor storyline, which will play out across multiple titles. Marvel characters never stay dead forever, but it’s often a long time before the writers bring them back. Captain America stayed dead for over a year!

To keep up to date on entertainment news, follow MDR Entertainment on Facebook.