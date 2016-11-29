Skip to main content
Mike Cash elected HSC Sheriff
Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Malvern, AR
All precincts have been tallied.
Woody Perry (R)
831
Mike Cash (I)
1773
