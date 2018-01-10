MISSING: Sheriff's Office searching for John Boutilier

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is searching for John Boutilier, age 60, who has been missing since early last week.

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, Boutilier and his wife picked up a friend of theirs on the night of Jan. 1. Boutlier dropped his wife off before continuing with the friend to drop him off. Boutilier’s wife had not seen him since, but the friend reported seeing him in his driveway the next morning.

Boutilier’s wife reports that none of his debit cards have been used. Boutilier also has heart issues and has not had his medicine since New Year’s Day. He also left his cellphone at home.

Boutilier was driving a 2005 gray Chevy Trailblazer with a license plate that reads 208 VWG.

Anyone who has seen Boutilier or the truck is asked to call the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 337-7738.