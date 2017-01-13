MLK weekend events

Saturday, Jan. 14

MLK BANQUET

The annual MLK Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Malvern Community Center at 1800 West Moline Street in Malvern. Chairpersons are Rubye Edwards, Beverly Lomack and Helen Joe-Young.

Sunday Jan. 15

GOSPEL FEST

First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport located at 530 Dr. James N. McCollum Drive will holding the annual MLK Gospel Fest at 3 p.m. Shelly Fielder is chairperson.

Monday, Jan. 16

GREAT GATHERING

First Presbyterian Church at 707 Martin Luther King Blvd. will again host the annual community service, “Martin Luther King Jr. Great Gathering” at noon. The pastor at FPC Malvern, Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina will preside. Other pastors from area churches will participate and the community is invited to join us in worship.

Monday, Jan. 16

MLK PARADE

The MLK Parade will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown Malvern. Alvin Murdock is chairperson and Fannie Ready is co-chairperson.

Monday, Jan. 16

MLK MEMORIAL SERVICE

The annual MLK Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church located at 1202 West Sullenberger Street in Malvern. Speakers will be Lottie H. Shackelford - former Mayor of Little Rock, Emeritus leader of the National Democratic Party. The Minister’s Conference is sponsor. Phyllis Murdock is chairperson and Laurel Toney is co-chairperson.