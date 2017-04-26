MMS host Writers from Around the World Exhibit

The Pre-AP English classes, guided by Mrs. Claudine James are hosting a multi-cultural Writers from Around the World Expo, the remainder of this week. The expo will end on Thurs., April 27. The expo is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, and 9a.m. to 2 p.m. today. It is located in the Great Room at the College of the Ouachitas.

The expo is entirely constructed, and conducted by the eighth grade students. They each chose a book with a strong message, like the Holocaust, or a book that details what it is like in other cultures.

On display are; flags from their book's country of origin, maps of the country, art work; and various other artifacts or symbols of the country represented in the books.

In all, 35 countries are represented from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. Each book has a student-composed scrapbook that highlights facets of the characters.

"Smart people read. I introduce them to reading selections that provides an impact that lasts," stated Mrs. James.