Monster Hunter Stories demo for 3DS available for Nintendo eShop

Nintendo has released a demo for Monster Hunter Stories, for the Nintendo 3DS, on the Nintendo eShop.

In Monster Hunter Stories, players invade monster nests to seal eggs, which they hatch into pets. Players can ride these monsters or train them to fight. Players can also breed monsters with higher stats and more abilities.

The immersive story will keep players occupied for hours with side-quests and a Final Fantasy-style, turn-based battle system. Players can also battle other players online.

Image courtesy of Nintendo Entertainment