The Malvern Police Department is selling tickets for a Dorey’s Catfish Fundraiser to raise money for the Police Department’s annual Fall Festival and Relay For Life.

Patrons can pick up their orders at Malvern City Park on Friday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will include a four-piece fish or chicken (or mixed) dinner with fries, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink for $10.