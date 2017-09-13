Museum celebrates 37 years THURSDAY

THURSDAY, Sept. 14, the Hot Spring County Museum will begin its 37th year of operation in Malvern with an open house on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The museum opened to the public in September, 1981.

Several new displays will be presented. Recent gifts to the HSC Museum include:

A Great American Women dolls collection

Cable Plant pictures

Mystery puzzles

Donaldson Enterprise Newspaper, dated 1926 to 1927.

Images of Malvern, museum cookbooks and Clems Bottles are available for purchase.