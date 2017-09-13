Museum celebrates 37 years THURSDAY
By:
Joshua Waddles
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Malvern, AR
THURSDAY, Sept. 14, the Hot Spring County Museum will begin its 37th year of operation in Malvern with an open house on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The museum opened to the public in September, 1981.
Several new displays will be presented. Recent gifts to the HSC Museum include:
A Great American Women dolls collection
Cable Plant pictures
Mystery puzzles
Donaldson Enterprise Newspaper, dated 1926 to 1927.
Images of Malvern, museum cookbooks and Clems Bottles are available for purchase.
