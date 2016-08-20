NARAMORE not guilty

HOT SPRINGS — Judge Wade Naramore was found not guilty on Friday by a jury of 12 in the hot car death trail.

Naramore’s 18-month-old son died after being left in a hot car in July 2015.

On Friday Naramore took the stand. Defense and prosecution touched on several topics, including timeline of events that happened leading up to the boy’s death.

The jury came to its verdict after appearing before a special judge twice. During these times they stated they were unable to reach an unanimous decision. Jurors were stuck at a 10 to 2 margin and the second time they appeared they were stuck at 11 to 1.

After being explained the process of a hung jury, they jurors returned a third time with an unanimous vote.

If Naramore had been found guilty, he could have faced multiple punishments, ranging from suspension with or without pay, written reprimand, a recommendation for removal from the bench, which can be sent to the Supreme Court. It was also possible that he could have faced not punishment.

Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission’s ethics investigate into Naramore will continue. Which would have continued regardless.

The Commission will investigate Naramore’s emotional and mental stability and if he is able to be a judge after this incident.

The Commission is not responsible for the debarment of Naramore. Disbarment comes from the Supreme Court Committee of Professional Conduct.