Nation honors 9/11 victims

Today, the nation honors the 2,996 who died in the terrorist attack on 9/11, 2001. These attacks killed 2,606 at the World Trade Center and surrounding areas, 246 in the hijacked planes (not including the 19 terrorists) and 125 at the Pentagon.

World Trade Center casualties included 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who attempted to rescue trapped victims before the towers collapsed. Many rescuers were inside the towers at the time, climbing the stairs on foot and trying to reach victims trapped at the top of the 104-floor towers.