As our city, county, state and nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continual challenges to our basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of our most precious freedoms-the right to gather, turn to God, and pray. In response, millions will assemble at thousands of local events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their communities, their nation, and their leaders.

The citizens of Malvern and Hot Spring County have these same opportunities to come together for prayer and celebrate the goodness of God’s provisions, healing, and protection in our community, as well as the concerns and needs! We invite all the citizens of Hot Spring County and surrounding communities to come and stand in agreement as we lift up the prayers of God’s people!

The Coordinators for the National Day of Prayer for Hot Spring County are Nancy Scott and Steve Rogers. Through much prayer and God’s leading, many intercessors have been called to come and pray for our nation, state, and local government. Included in prayer will be for our local resource departments, military, schools, educators, senior citizens, all medical facilities, local businesses, substance abuse, family unit, and churches.

The theme for the 2017 National Day of Prayer is FOR YOUR GREAT NAME’S SAKE.

Based upon the verse below, it emphasizes our need as a nation, state, and county to cry out to God, who is sovereign over all governments, authorities.

“O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! “Daniel 9:19

We will assemble on the Hot Spring County Courthouse lawn this Thursday, May 4th at noon. Please attend this special time as our community stands together as one in prayer believing restoration and blessings for Hot Spring County, Arkansas, and America! God bless you and God bless America!