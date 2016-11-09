A new day dawns, but the race isn't over

WASHINGTON (AP) — What, you thought this would be easy?

The 2016 presidential campaign is entering D-Day plus one, the outcome still in doubt in several battleground states. It could be a while before a winner is declared or one of the candidates concedes or claims victory.

Even after the voting is over, the counting continues. When it ends is anyone's guess.

270 IS THE ONLY NUMBER THAT MATTERS

As Tuesday became Wednesday, neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton had secured an Electoral College majority of 270 votes. The last polls close in Alaska at 1 a.m. EST.