New Minecraft book shows biology of the game's monsters

Written from the point of view of an anonymous player known as “The Naturalist,” Mobestiary provides fans of Minecraft with in-depth lore for the animals and monsters of Minecraft.

Mobestiary features information on the habits and biologies of llama, the mechanics of the common chicken and tells players how to ride a pig into battle by tying a carrot to a stick. This book also features battle tactics on how to defeat ocean temple guardians, which shoot lasers out of their eyes, and includes information on every monster and animal in the standard (vanilla) Minecraft game.

In many cases, the book includes illustrations of monsters showing their skeletons and biology. Why does the creeper explode? He’s got a block of TNT in his stomach.

Mobestiary is available now.

Image courtesy of Minecraft.net.