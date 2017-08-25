New Runaways series in September

Runaways #1, the first installment of the continuation of Marvel’s hit graphic novel series of the same name, will hit the shelves in early September.

The original series, Runaways, began in 2003. This series attracted a loyal following of fans who enjoyed the different sort of feel these comics had. Runaways stood apart in the Marvel Universe and drew the attention of star writers, such as Joss Whedon. But despite fan adoration, the series came to an end.

Fans struggled for years to get this series continued. This fan interest came close to getting a Runaways movie and succeeded in getting a series on Hulu, which will begin soon. But now fans will finally have the comic books they missed and find out what happened after that infuriating cliffhanger ending.

Nick Lowe, executive editor of Marvel Comics, said he wanted the new Runaways reboot to be perfect and recruited one of his favorite writers, Rainbow Rowell, after she said Runaways was her favorite series.

Runaways #1, written by Rainbow Rowell, goes on sale Sept. 13.

Image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment