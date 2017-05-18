Nominations sought for the 2017 Hot Spring County Community Appreciation Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Hot Spring County Community Appreciation Award. The award is intended to recognize a person who has made significant contributions to improving the lives of HSC residents.

The award, which is sponsored by the HSC Democratic Committee, is now in its third year. Previous award recipients were former County Judge Bill Scrimshire and Margaret Lawrence, the long-time director of the Senior Center in Malvern.

To be considered for the Community Appreciation Award, a person shall have lived in Hot Spring County for a period of at least five years—although current residency is not required.

Award recipients must have contributed to improving the quality of life in HSC. These contributions might involve education, agriculture, business, social services, government, the law, and other areas which contribute positively to the lives of HSC residents. The award is open to anyone, regardless of political party affiliation.

Award recipients will be honored at a community-wide dinner to be held November 4 at the Senior Center on Moline Street, Malvern.

Nominations for the award, in the form of a letter, must be submitted by July 1. Submit nominations in writing to Community Appreciation Award, P.O. Box 1311, Malvern, AR 72104. People submitting nominations should provide their full contact information