NPC, CHI, HSU announce nursing partnership

HOT SPRINGS — National Park College (NPC), Henderson State University, and CHI St. Vincent will announce a new nursing partnership Wednesday, September 6 at 1 p.m. in the Frederick Dierks Center for Nursing in Health Sciences at National Park College.

The announcement will include details about CHI’s investment of a $1 million gift and plans for increasing the number of nursing graduates in Hot Springs. Speakers will include Tony Houston, President of CHI St. Vincent, Dr. John Hogan, NPC President, and Dr. Glen Jones, Henderson State President.

By the year 2020, almost 50 percent of registered nurses in the United States will be at retirement age, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Because we continue to see a rise in the demand for healthcare due to the needs of the baby boomer generation, the demand for nurses is expected to grow by 16 percent in the coming years. As a result, healthcare and higher education institutions both struggle to recruit enough faculty and staff to meet the rising demand.