Olivia Newton-John has cancelled her June 9 performance at Oaklawn due to health issues. The concert was sold out and everyone will be receiving refunds within the next 48 hours.

“We regret that Olivia Newton-John has had to cancel her tour, but we understand that her health comes first,” Assistant Director of Marketing Brandon Scott said. “Her concert was sold out and we know her fans will be disappointed, but everyone will receive a full refund within the next 48 hours. We send our thoughts and prayers to Mrs. John for a full recovery. If we can, we hope to rebook her show for later this year.”

The next concert in the Finish Line Theater Series is Kenny Loggins Friday, July 28.

For questions about tickets and refunds, contact Oaklawn at 501-623-4411 ex. 340.