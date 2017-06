The ballot initiative for a one-cent sales tax has passed 401 to 125.

Ward 1: 53 for, 21 against

Ward 2: 102 for, 32 against

Ward 3: 59 for, 14 against

Ward 4: 55 for, 25 against

Early vote: 132 for, 33 against

Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon estimates the tax will take effect 90 days after certification.