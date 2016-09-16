Out of column ideas? Hate on millennials

When I was doing sports and getting a team picture of a high school softball team, one of the players said, “newspapers are for old people, we get our news from the internet.”

I laughed, but that joking statement filled my heart with fear. Because it’s true. Newspapers are basically battling a giant, the internet, to get young viewers and a lot of papers are letting their frustration show.

This is one of the reasons why you can’t open up Facebook anymore without seeing a column from one of the national news outlets bashing millennials. It’s sour grapes mixed with click bait.

One column I’ve read, and I actually have to give this writer props for good trolling, listed the most common reasons why a lot of people hate millennials and presented a list of alternate reasons to hate millennials. I laughed. I didn’t like myself, but I did laugh.

Some of the commenters, and at the time I agreed with them, said a column like that about any other group would be called hate speech. That’s true, but millennials don’t have centuries-long histories of oppression. That doesn’t make it OK, but it’s not the same as if they’d written that about a minority.

Few to none of these columns are serious. Even the writers which present their columns as serious, I believe, are only writing these columns because they know that most who identify as millennials are very young and impulsively jump into the comments section on their Facebook pages, which generates more website clicks or newspaper purchases.

(Don’t look at me, we’re talking about other news sites here.)

If I have a problem with these anti-millennial columns, it’s that I’m tired of seeing stupid things on my news feed. I don’t agree with the people in the comments who cry bigotry and demand censorship. I’m pretty big on free speech and I’ve long believed that parody should be given much more leeway than hard news articles.

But the way they continue posting these anti-millennial columns just seems cheap to me. For one thing, millennials are a soft target that won’t generate any negative consequences to these news outlets even if they’re being unfair. It’s very much like how video games are for politicians, or how politicians are for everyone else.

It seems to be the first thing they do as soon as they run out of column ideas, and they do it so much that it’s not really even inciting anymore. It’s just boring and sad.