Paris police move 1,600 from refugee tent camps and into shelters

Paris police have evacuated several makeshift camps with 1,609 migrants living in squalid conditions in a northern neighborhood of the French capital.

Paris police said about 350 officers took part in the operation early Tuesday morning. The migrants have been temporarily resettled in shelters in the Paris region.

The settlements of tents close to a big motorway were located near a big refugee center set up by Paris City Hall last year in an effort to cope with an influx of migrants.

French authorities say over 24,600 migrants have been removed since June 2015 from Paris streets and parks and given shelter.