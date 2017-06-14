Pine Bluff voters easily approve sales tax increase

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Voters in Pine Bluff have overwhelmingly approved a temporary sales tax increase that will fund the city's "Go Forward Pine Bluff" improvements initiative.

The seven-year tax is expected to raise about $4 million per year for the city. The money will be paired with private donations and grants for improvements to the city, which has seen its population steadily drop over the past few decades.

According to unofficial results, more than two-thirds of voters approved the tax increase in a special election Tuesday.

Officials say the tax increase is expected to cost the average Pine Bluff household about $15 per month.