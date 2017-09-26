Plane that crashed in Arkansas was returning to airport

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a plane that crashed in southwestern Arkansas and killed both people on board was trying to return to the airport immediately after takeoff.

Ouachita County Sheriff's Capt. Adam LaDuke told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the pilot apparently made a hard turn to return to Camden Municipal Airport immediately after the wheels left the ground on Sunday.

The plane crashed and burned in a grassy area near the airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

LaDuke said both victims are believed to be men, but were badly burned and the bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification.

No names have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.