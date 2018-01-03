Police say Craighead County man confessed to killing wife

JONESBORO (AP) — Police say a northeast Arkansas man accused of killing his wife admitted to beating her during an argument.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that 50-year-old Shawn Burniston was charged Tuesday in Craighead County with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Jessica Burniston. He's being held on $1 million bond.

Police say officers were dispatched last week to a Jonesboro trailer park on reports that a man had killed his wife and was going to kill himself. Officers say they found a dead woman inside the residence, along with Shawn Burniston and a neighbor.

Police say the suspect told a detective he killed the woman with a pool cue and an ax handle while they were high on drugs and arguing.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Burniston.