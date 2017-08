Purple Heart Day is Monday, Aug. 7. The Malvern Daily Record will publish a list of local Purple Heart recipients on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The list published in 2016 remains and those listed on it will be published this year.

To add a name to the list please call (501) 337-7523 or stop by the Malvern Daily Record office at 219 Locust Street in Malvern.

Names must be received by noon on Friday, Aug. 4 to included.