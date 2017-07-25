RAW building great momentum for Summerslam

Woo! RAW is exciting right now heading into Summerslam. I’m even excited about the Universal Title match, even though it involves Roman Reigns.

Angle made the announcement at the top of the show: the match for the Universal Title will be a four-way with Brock Lesnar, Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. The WWE seems to have found the magic formula for getting Reigns over: put him in the ring with the most physical wrecking machines the WWE has to offer.

But that doesn’t mean that I like him now!

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt

It was actually a match between Balor and Elias Sampson, but it was really about Balor and Bray Wyatt. It ended exactly how we all knew it would: the lights went out and Wyatt beat up Balor.

Here are my predictions for next week:

1) If Balor is in a match, Wyatt will interfere again, but this time Balor will get the better of him.

2) If Wyatt is in a match, Balor will be the one to interfere and still get the better of him.

3) If Wyatt and Balor are in a match with each other, Balor will win by disqualification, but Wyatt will get the better of him.

Angles can get a tad bit formulaic, but to be fair, I don’t know for sure what’s going to happen with these two at Summerslam. My hope is that Erick Rowan will show up, and Bray Wyatt’s tweet this morning makes me thing that may happen.

“Rebellion, an act only brothers can achieve. #DisObey?” tweeted Wyatt, then he tagged Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Braun Strowman.

Interference from Rowan (or anyone else) would also be a good way for Wyatt and Balor to have their match without either of them having to lose clean. Fans who very much want to see Wyatt vs Balor will probably be disappointed if it ends that way, but neither of them is really in a position where they could shrug off a clean PPV loss.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley

One of the better matches of the night. It was one of those that had the crowd cheering for both wrestlers. Bayley took the win, becoming the number-one contender for the RAW Women’s Title. But indications are that Sasha Banks is about to make a heel-turn, which probably means she’s going to cost Bayley the title. This is an excellent way to give the fans a relevant feud that doesn’t necessarily have to involve a championship.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

I love everything about this feud. First of all, I approve of anything that gives screen time to under-rated wrestlers like Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. (The Miz has no trouble getting screen time, and I can’t really say he’s under rated. I can’t remember the last time he’s spent any significant amount of time without The Intercontinental Championship Belt.)

Then we’ve got Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose flat out refuses to trust Seth Rollins for betraying The Shield and Rollins dearly wants to rekindle their friendship. This is different than how the WWE normally handles these things. When Reigns and Rollins helped each other for a brief time, their heated feud was barely even mentioned.

It was no surprise that Ambrose and Rollins won. The feud with The Miz, Axel and Dallas is really just a way to get Ambrose and Rollins back in a tag team. But what confuses me is what they plan to do after. A reunion with Reigns is on the radar, certainly, but right now he’s wrapped up in the Universal Title story arc. If he loses at Summerslam (Please, Lord) then that would free him up to rejoin The Shield, but a reunion might be a little more awkward if he wins because he’ll still be fighting Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe for the title. Rollins has had a heated feud with Joe and Ambrose fought against Strowman, but all four of them have moved on from those story arcs.