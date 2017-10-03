Raw teases return of The Shield

WWE Monday Night Raw all but confirmed we are going to see a reunification of The Shield very soon.

Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins

True to his promise, Seth Rollins challenged The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, to a one-on-one match. This came one week after Strowman defeated Dean Ambrose.

Strowman destroyed both Rollins and Ambrose, who came to help him.

Despite his loss to Lesnar, it seems the WWE still wants to make Strowman look as strong as possible.

With Ambrose and Rollins laid out, Sheamus and Cesaro came out to beat them down even more.

Elias Samson vs Titus O’Neil

Elias Samson opened with another funny song bashing the host city. During the match with Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews provided a distraction to help Samson take the victory.

Mickie James vs Nia Jax

Mickie James seems to be the next pick to battle Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title. A good choice, although Nia Jax needs to hold that belt very soon.

Last week, James and Bliss got into verbal feud with Bliss calling James an old lady. Before the start of the match on Raw, someone left adult diapers and a walker in front of James’ locker.

Jax held the advantage for most of the match, but James put Jax on the mat hard with a tornado DDT. At this point, Bliss ran in and attacked James, giving James a disqualification victory.

After the match, James won the fight with Bliss and left both Bliss and Jax laid out.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

With Jeff Hardy out with a shoulder injury, Jason Jordan filled the role as Matt Hardy’s tag team partner.

The WWE continues to play Jordan as a greenhorn and an underdog against the more experienced wrestlers, and it seems to be working very well. The many losses haven’t seemed to make Jordan look like a jobber (guy who’s job it is to lose). Instead, the fans are understanding that the WWE intends to present these losses as a part of Jordan’s character development.

Commentary from the announcers helps as well, reminding fans that Jordan is new to the main roster (Though he has a history at NXT).

Gallows and Anderson also benefited from the victory.

The Miz vs Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns looked very good in this match. Before he did anything else, he beat the fire out of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axle with a chair.

As much heat as Reigns gets, the fans like him when he brings in the brutality, and the Miz’ wide-eyed stare at Reigns standing over his bodyguards really made it feel like a huge reckoning.

The actual match was so good it actually got the crowd chanting “This is awesome”, which is a huge feather in the caps of both wrestlers.

Sheamus and Cesaro came out to beat down Roman Reigns, joining with The Miz to put Reigns in The Shield’s own triple-power bomb.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, both former members of The Shield (along with Reigns) met him back stage. They didn’t say anything, but we all know the reunion is happening soon.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt

They didn’t have an actual match, but the dialogue made Bray Wyatt look very interesting here.

Wyatt is very good at appearing desperate, lost and broken, which was how he looked last night as he appeared in Sister Abigail’s chair, rocking back and forth and repeating “She never lied to me, she never lied to me.”

Then the graphics morphed, showing Wyatt with big black eye makeup under his hanging hair and he implied Sister Abigail might debut as a character.

If the WWE brings in a Sister Abigail, they’d better find the creepiest actress in the world to portray her, because the creepiest wrestler on the roster has spent years building her up as a mind blowing, terrifying false prophet.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Emma and Alicia Fox

This match didn’t have much of a feud to back it up, but gave fans a good match.

Enzo Amore

Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore started the night appearing broken with shock and heartbreak that the entire cruiserweight division hated him, but shook it off during his next monologue as he told the entire cruiserweight division, and every fan who hates him, exactly where to go.

Those cruiserweights came out and Amore put on his best mic performance since his debut on the main roster, addressing each one of these wrestlers and cracking jokes tailored to them. Each one of them was good, and Enzo wasn’t lying when he said his mic skills got fans interested in The Cruiserweight Division.

General Manager Kurt Angle introduced the newest member of the cruiserweight division, Kalisto, who beat down Amore and will apparently challenge him for the Cruiserweight Championship.