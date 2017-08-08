RAW is torturing the fans with Ambrose and Rollins

The WWE has outdone its self with the buildup to Summerslam. Even the feuds that came off as lackluster in previous RAWs are gaining the interest of the fans.

Brock Lesnar

On last week’s RAW, Brock Lesnar made an appearance and didn’t beat anybody up. This had the fans looking at each other and saying, “Huh?”

Well, it seams Lesnar has heard that feedback. This week, he stormed out and completely trashed The Miztourage.

Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Cesaro

Two different matches kept this little storyline going. First, Seth Rollins faced Sheamus. A distraction by Cesaro gave Sheamus a roll-up pin victory, then the two of them jumped in and beat on Rollins. Dean Ambrose was nowhere to be seen. Backstage, when Rollins confronted Ambrose, Ambrose said he still didn’t trust Rollins.

Later that night, Ambrose squared off with Cesaro. Sheamus and Cesaro both attacked Ambrose, but this time Rollins came out to help. After clearing the ring, Rollins and Ambrose stared at each other. The fans went nuts, hoping for them to make amends and become tag partners again. Ambrose stuck his fist out for the famous fist bump they used to do as The Shield. The crowd chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!”

Then Rollins left the ring without returning that fist bump. Thousands of fans all groaned “Nooooooo!” at one time.

The WWE is really torturing the fans with this storyline.

Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Emma and Bayley

Bayley, meant to be the number-one contender for the women’s title, suffered an injury during last week’s match with Nia Jax. Before the triple-threat match with Banks, Fox and Emma, Bayley came out to talk about her injury and missed opportunity. A lot of the bans started to boo Bayley and I’m not entirely sure why. I think it might be because they were expecting something that didn’t happen.

Bayley spent a long time building herself up as the starry-eyed kid in the stands who grew up to live her dream. During backstage photos after she hurt her shoulder, she looked very upset. I think the fans were expecting her to cry, which could have crossed the line into weakness (which WWE fans do not have much sympathy for.) But Bayley didn’t cry, she handled it with dignity.

The boos might also be a misunderstanding. The boos happened when Bayley started talking about the support she got on Twitter. Twitter users are vicious, especially with women, so the fans could have been booing because of jerk comments they’d seen.

Enzo Amore and Big Show vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Enzo Amore and Big Show had a little anti-Big Cass dialogue in the ring before Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson challenged them to a match. After a distraction from Big Cass, taking Big Show out of the match for a moment, Amore ate the pin.

The fight between Big Show and Cass didn’t last long. For the second week in a row, Big Show laid Cass out with a punch, which is the worst finishing move in the WWE, by the way.

I don’t know if they should have made Amore eat the pin. I like Amore as an underdog hero, but they’re running the risk of making him look like a pushover.

I say running the risk. A lot of fans already see him that way, but enough of us feel differently that he can still recover from that.

I also find it odd that they didn’t touch on the rumors circulating online about other wrestlers getting mad at Amore because of his behavior. I don’t necessarily believe these rumors, but they could be great material for adding a little color to this storyline if the WWE chose to use it.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt

None of my predictions from last week came true because they didn’t have an actual match. Finn Balor came out on top after a short brawl with Bray Wyatt and the Eater of Worlds disappeared after the lights went off.

This moment has done a little more to get fans interested in Balor vs Wyatt. They’re still not necessarily feeling the narrative, but they enjoyed seeing Balor’s response to Wyatt’s tricks.

The fans seem to be more interested in Balor at this point and home to see him pushed to the limit, especially if he fights Bray Wyatt in his personae of “The Demon.”

I think these fans might be in for a let down at Summerslam. I don’t know who will win, but I don’t believe the WWE is very invested in this feud or intends to have it go anywhere. I believe it’s just a filler feud until the WWE can begin its post-Summerslam plans for these two. I’m pretty sure their Summerslam match will not end clean, regardless of who wins.

Nia Jax, Mickie James and Dana Brooke

Nia Jax dominated the match the whole way through, meaning she will face Sasha Banks for the right to challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Title.

Bayley’s injury may have thrown a big wrench into the WWE’s plans for the Women’s Title (depending on whether or not they intended for Bayley to win.) Although Sasha Banks seems like the obvious choice to win next week’s match, the WWE might surprise us and put Jax in the Championship Match.

This would require them to break the friendship angle between Jax and Bliss, which I will miss, but it’s about time to put that Women’s Title on Jax. I realize most of the other wrestlers in the RAW Women’s Division can do more technical things than Jax can, but Jax is just such an overwhelming presence in the ring. The only realistic outcome is for Jax to take that Women’s Title, at least for a few months.

This could also set Jax up as the Goliath for who ever eventually wins that belt from her.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

A good match overall, but there were a few issues. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman fought in a last-man standing match. Basically, the guy who can’t get up as the referee counts to ten loses, like boxing.

My complaint is that they started falling down way too early. Two or three minutes after the start of the match is way too soon for these wrestlers to start acting like they can’t stand up. That’s true to life, but these are WWE fans, not UFC fans. These early attempts at building tension really did nothing other than pause the action.

But the pace picked up as the match went on, going outside the ring. It looked like Roman Reigns was about to put Strowman away, then Samoa Joe grabbed him from behind. (I thought for all the world that one of the fans grabbed Reigns at first.)

Here’s the second part that I didn’t like about this match. Before Joe grabbed Roman, Strowman was down and the referee had counted up to nine. According to the rules of the last man standing match, as I understood them, the count should have started over if any wrestler had attacked Strowman. But Joe didn’t lay a hand on Strowman, he attacked Reigns and the WWE failed to explain why that saved Strowman from being counted out.

Strowman took the win. After last week with Reigns winning clean in a triple-threat, I was thinking that both Strowman and Joe would have a moment for clean victories leading up to Summerslam. (This part is not a complaint, just an observation.) Instead, they had both wrestlers double-team Reigns. This makes Reigns look like the center of the title feud for the second week in a row.

That doesn’t offer any clues as to whether or not Reigns will win the Universal Title, but it does change the focus if they continue like this next week. Instead of “Who will win the Universal Title?”, the question will be “Will Reigns win the Universal Title?”

