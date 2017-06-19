Red Sox defeat Astros 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts went deep twice for the first multihomer game of his career and had four RBIs to lead Boston over Houston.

Bogaerts had just two homers entering Sunday's game. He ended an 0-for-14 skid when he connected off Joe Musgrove (4-6) to make it 1-0 with two outs in the first inning.

Boston tied the New York Yankees atop the AL East. David Price (2-1) got the win despite tying a season high by allowing eight hits with three runs and three walks in five-plus innings. Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Catcher Christian Vazquez caught Houston's Derek Fisher stealing to end the game, an inning after left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out the Astros' Jose Altuve at the plate.