Reddies move into 5th at NCAA Championships

Sarah Wright moved up 10 spots and is tied for seventh-place after the second round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf National Championships in Findlay, Ohio.

Fighting through winds in excess of 25 mile per hour, Wright posted a 76, 4-over par to lead the Reddies on Thursday.

The Reddies dropped a spot to fifth-place turning in a team score of 318 for a 36-hole total of 629.

Wright has a 153 total at the half-way point of the tournament on the par 72, 6,206-yard Findlay Country Club Course. The junior from Fayetteville, Ark. had three birdies for her round including shooting 2-under par in par 5-scoring.

Allison Davis also had three birdies in her round and carded an 80. Davis is tied for 12th with a two-round total of 154. The junior from Silsbee, Texas has totaled six birdies for the event and 3-under par in par 5 scoring.

Luisa Gartmann improved by one shot in the second round having a round of 80. The sophomore from Hanover, Germany is tied for 39th with a 161 total.

Hanna Brauburger is also tied for 39th after a round of 82 on Thursday. The sophomore from Bentonville, Ark. shot 5-over par on both sides and recorded her lone birdie on the par 3 second hole.

Taylor Loeb has a two day total of 170 after a second round score 84. The freshman from Little Rock is in 67th-place with 36 holes remaining.

Dallas Baptist remains as the tournament leaders with a two-day total of 610 following a 311 on Thursday.

Barry is second (616) followed by Indianapolis (619) and West Texas A&M (621).

St. Mary’s is in sixth-place, three strokes behind Henderson at 632, while Arkansas Tech and Augustana are tied for seventh at 641.

Missouri-St. Louis and Lee University sit in ninth-place at 642 while defending national champion Rollins is 11th (646), and Grand Valley State round out the field at 656.

Round three of the 72-hole event continues on Friday with the Reddies teeing off at 7:50 a.m. with Taylor Loeb going out first for Henderson.

Live scoring for each round will be available via the Henderson State Athletic website at www.hsusports.com.