Regional Tournament games postponed

With the large amount of rain that blanked the state on Wednesday, May 3, the Arkansas Activities Association made the decision to push back the start of each of the 2017 regional tournaments for both baseball and softball.

While the tournaments were originally scheduled to begin today, May 4, the games will now start on Friday, May 5.

Each team will play at the time they were originally scheduled to play.

In the 4A-South Regional Baseball Tournament at Monticello, the Malvern Leopards will play the Hamburg Lions at 3 p.m.

In the 4A-South Regional Softball Tournament at Monticello, the Malvern Lady Leopards will take on the Crossett Lady Eagles at 12:30 p.m.

In the 3A-Region 2 Baseball Tournament at Harding Academy, the Glen Rose Beavers will take the field at 5:30 p.m. against the Bald Knob Bulldogs.

In the 3A-Region 2 Softball Tournament at Harmony Grove Haskell, the Glen Rose Lady Beavers will face the Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

The 2A-South Regional Baseball Tournament will be played at Magnet Cove. The Magnet Cove Panthers will play the Spring Hill Bears at 12:30 p.m. and the Poyen Indians will take on the Rison Wildcats at 3 p.m.

The 2A-South Regional Softball Tournament at Magnet Cove will see the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers play the Rison Lady Wildcats at 10 a.m. and the Poyen Lady Indians take on the Camden Harmony Grove Lady Hornets at 3 p.m.

The 1A-Region 5 Baseball Tournament is being hosted by Ouachita at the Arkadelphia Sports Complex and the Warriors will take on the Hampton Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

The 1A-Region 5 Softball Tournament, hosted by Ouachita High School, will be played at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex and the Lady Warriors will play the Hampton Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

In each tournament, it takes just one win to advance to next week’s state tournament