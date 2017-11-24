Reminder: Enrollment for ACA now open.

Enrollment is now open for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). ACA provides an option for those who are self-employed, do not get insurance from their employers or who want to look for more options. Americans can sign up to ACA at HealthCare.gov to find options sold online on state and federally run marketplaces and sign up for the next year.

In a video shared on Twitter, former President Barrack Obama said the majority of Americans may be eligible for plans that cost less than $75.

The open enrollment period has been cut in half this year and HealthCare.gov will have regular “outages” for twelve hours almost every Sunday. Even so, enrollment for this year has shattered records for previous years.

The open enrollment period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.