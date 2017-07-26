Reminder: Remembrance for those gone too soon this Saturday

A balloon release for those gone too soon will take place this Saturday for everyone in Hot Spring County gone too soon. All families are invited to participate.

The Balloon Release will be held on July 29 at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park at 6:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and join. Organizers ask visitors to supply their own balloons and helium.

Organizers want the public to know that balloon strings will be short and they know how to release balloons in a way that is safe for the environment and animals.

More information on the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/128023471117904/?acontext=%7B%22action_h...

Norwood said there is also a group page, Remembering Those We've Loved and Lost at https://www.facebook.com/groups/128633207723471/. This group functions as a way to help families communicate and plan for the event. Families can make cards to tie to balloons before the release.