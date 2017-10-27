Review: My Little Pony: The Movie

Hasbro Studios finally capitalized on the My Little Pony craze and released My Little Pony: The Movie, which is showing at The Ritz Theater on Friday and Saturday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The first thing fans of the show will note is the difference in art styles. Compared to the series, the animation in the movie more resembles the animation of a Disney film.

Depending on the opinions of fans (who argue about the character), the absence of Starlight Glimmer in the movie could be a good thing or a bad thing. But fans of the show should be mostly comfortable with the faithful portrayals of the characters.

Contrary to what's normally seen in the series, the movie gets a little dark at times. At least compared to the series, which is targeted toward very young children. The character, Tempest, is a character that's survived the ugly side of Equestria while Twilight Sparkle spent her youth as Princess Celestia's faithful student in Canterlot. During their quest to defeat The Storm King, Twilight and the rest of the main characters get a crash course in the harsh realities of life outside of Ponyville, leading to scenes that'll hit Bronies square in the feels.

The movie features anthromorphic characters heavily, and it’s impossible not to notice the many characters and situations that were included mostly for the sake of selling toys. But all and all, the movie is good. At least for fans of the show. The movie won’t change the minds of fans who don’t like My Little Pony, but most kids and Bronies will leave satisfied that they got their money’s worth.